Water main break causes damage in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Water confirmed damage at an intersection in the Portland neighborhood was caused by washout from a water main break on Sunday afternoon.

Crews continued working to repair the damage at the intersection of 22nd Street and Portland Avenue on Monday morning.

A 6-inch diameter pipe broke in the area, causing the release of water and damage at the intersection, Louisville Water confirmed.

Officials said crews overnight fixed the water main break and that there is no customer impact from the damage.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.