WWII veterans honored for Victory in Europe Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hometown World War II veterans were honored on Monday as part of Victory in Europe Day.

May 8 marks when World War II was declared over in the European Theatre of Operations, but the war would continue against Japan for almost four more months.

Honor Flight Bluegrass asked Kentucky veterans who took part in the war to visit Mission BBQ on Shelbyville Road, where they were given special thanks for their service.

Many use VE Day as a chance to honor veterans and their many sacrifices leading to the end of the war on the Eastern Front.

”We’re meeting some of the old people that, some of the old guys that were in the war and talk about our roles, what happened out there,” World War II veteran Vincent Gramarossa said. “Because I don’t, I don’t ever wanna let the family know what we did in the service because it always comes back... but I love it. VE is the best in the United States.”

Of the 16 million men and women who fought in World War II, only about 150,000 remain alive today.

