Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

16-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County identified by coroner

Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR...
Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR 11, the Floyd County Coroner’s Office confirmed.(Family Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old who died after crashing into a tree in Floyd County on Tuesday morning has been identified.

Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR 11, the Floyd County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a truck driven by Taylor was traveling north in the 4000 block of SR 11 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officers with Floyd County Police and Floyd County emergency services responded to the scene and found Taylor dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants inside the truck, officials confirmed.

Family arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and are aware of the circumstances.

No other information was provided.

Investigation is ongoing by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene in the 400 block of Marret Ave. where Lawrence...
Man killed in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting identified
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
‘Keep praying’: Officer Nickolas Wilt transferred to begin rehabilitation, LMPD says
The walking tour took students along Main Street and showcased many landmarks like the Muhammad...
Newcomer Academy students take tour of Louisville history
Arrest made in Crescent Hill homicide
Mayor Craig Greenberg stopped by his old middle school, Kammerer Middle.
Mayor Greenberg stops by Kammerer Middle School for National Teacher Appreciation Week
William Nickoson, 25, has been charged with third degree sodomy following a weeks-long...
Ky. firefighter accused of performing sex acts with 15-year-old girl