2 teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found, 1 girl remains missing

Mackenzie Keith, 15, is one of the three girls reported missing on Tuesday evening and has not...
Mackenzie Keith, 15, is one of the three girls reported missing on Tuesday evening and has not been found.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials said two of three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together have been found, and are on the lookout for the third girl.

Mackenzie Keith, 15, is one of the three girls reported missing on Tuesday evening and has not been found.

She is listed as 5′6″, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said there are concerns for her safety and mental health. They are seeking the public’s help in finding the missing teenager.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

