3 teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together.

Haley Richter, 14; Hayley Dwyer, 13 and Mackenzie Keith, 15, have been reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Haley is listed at 5′1″, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hayley is listed at 5′3″, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and Mackenzie is listed as 5′6″, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said there are concerns for the girls safety and mental health. They are seeking the public’s help in finding the three teenagers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

