After surviving 50 stab wounds, Selah the dog returns to her Lenoir City home

Selah was stabbed and left for dead in the midst of a barricaded situation that lasted over four hours.
Selah was stabbed and left for dead in the midst of a barricaded situation that lasted over four hours.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of 24-year-old Darian Farley barricading himself in his family’s basement, a pit-bull mix named Selah was left for dead while bleeding in the home.

“She looked like she was carved. Like her entire back had been carved, and I just don’t understand how, but she’s got one huge will to survive,” said the dog’s owner Amanda Lovin.

When Lovin adopted Selah, she was blind in both eyes from an unknown attack. The dog provided a comforting presence for the family as they welcomed her into their home.

According to Lovin, Selah was stabbed around 50 times and received emergency medical care for days before returning home. Lovin said that it was assumed Selah was dead after they saw blood throughout the house as Farley barricaded himself in their basement.

Left for dead, Selah survived for more than four hours as investigators tried to get Farley out of the home.

Selah now has significant scarring on her back and neck but is acting like she did before tragedy struck the home less than a week ago.

“She behaves like it didn’t happen to her,” said Lovin.

A GoFundMe helped raise enough money to take care of Selah’s medical expenses, as the family is now grateful to have their dog back home and healthy and she continues to recover.

Farley faces two felony charges for threatening to kill his father and animal abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lovin said although he was only in the house for a few weeks prior to the incident, he will not be welcomed back in the home.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

