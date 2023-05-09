All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together have been found as of Wednesday morning.

The three girls were reported missing on Tuesday evening, with Louisville Metro Police stating they all left the Home of the Innocents on foot.

Two of the girls were found on Tuesday evening, while the third girl was reported found on Wednesday morning, according to LMPD.

