Basketball community, leaders mourn following Denny Crum’s death

Denny Crum (Source: University of Louisville Athletics)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the death of legendary University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Denny Crum on Tuesday morning, many leaders and members within the basketball community are sharing their memories and condolences.

Current UofL Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne released a statement following Crum’s death, stating many people were “blessed to have Coach Crum in our lives.”

Chris Mack, who coached the UofL men’s team from 2018 to 2022, said Crum was “inviting” and changed lives.

“I appreciated all of our time together,” Mack said in the tweet.

Coach John Calipari with the University of Kentucky also shared condolences on Tuesday, stating Crum had a great sense of humor and was “a competitor who wanted to win every game.”

“We lost another legend in our state today,” Calipari said.

UofL’s head football coach Jeff Brohm said he was “heartbroken and saddened” by Crum’s death and that he elevated the basketball program “to unprecedented heights.”

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas said Crum was “one of the finest gentlemen and champions the game has ever known.”

Dick Vitale, ESPN analyst and sports commentator, said Crum was a “true legend and hall of famer.”

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said Crum’s “dedication and hard work on and off the court touched countless lives.”

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said Crum was a “basketball legend,” not only in winning multiple titles but also by running an inclusive program “for all to enjoy.”

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Crum revolutionized the game of basketball in the 1980s and “impacted the lives of countless young men.”

Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the “Cardinal community loved their coach and will miss his calm leadership both on and off the court.”

