Basketball community, leaders mourn following Denny Crum’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the death of legendary University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Denny Crum on Tuesday morning, many leaders and members within the basketball community are sharing their memories and condolences.

Current UofL Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne released a statement following Crum’s death, stating many people were “blessed to have Coach Crum in our lives.”

We were so blessed to have Coach Crum in our lives. Rest in peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/I1jpmf2L04 — Kenny Payne (@coachkennypayne) May 9, 2023

Chris Mack, who coached the UofL men’s team from 2018 to 2022, said Crum was “inviting” and changed lives.

“I appreciated all of our time together,” Mack said in the tweet.

Not many as inviting as the legendary Coach Denny Crum. I appreciated all of our time together. Praying for Susan, your family & all the lives you changed.

Rest in Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/z5gUK9GL0z — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) May 9, 2023

Coach John Calipari with the University of Kentucky also shared condolences on Tuesday, stating Crum had a great sense of humor and was “a competitor who wanted to win every game.”

“We lost another legend in our state today,” Calipari said.

Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend pic.twitter.com/Ncmib5EZQa — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 9, 2023

UofL’s head football coach Jeff Brohm said he was “heartbroken and saddened” by Crum’s death and that he elevated the basketball program “to unprecedented heights.”

Cool Hand Luke brought us championships with the utmost class. His teams were high-flying and exciting and set a standard that others tried to emulate. Coach Crum never stopped serving this community, and his impact will last forever. — Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 9, 2023

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas said Crum was “one of the finest gentlemen and champions the game has ever known.”

RIP to the legendary Louisville coach Denny Crum. Coach Crum was a brilliant coach, teacher, and competitor, and one of the finest gentlemen and champions the game has ever known. Denny Crum will always be Louisville Basketball. #RIP pic.twitter.com/GY09wBiFzm — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 9, 2023

Dick Vitale, ESPN analyst and sports commentator, said Crum was a “true legend and hall of famer.”

So sad to learn of the passing of good friend DENNY CRUM ⁦⁦@LouisvilleMBB⁩ - A true LEGEND & HALL OF FAMER ! May Coach Crum RIP via @ESPN App https://t.co/AUWTxuQfDJ — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 9, 2023

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said Crum’s “dedication and hard work on and off the court touched countless lives.”

Coach Crum’s dedication and hard work on and off the court touched countless lives. Our hearts are with his loved ones as we honor his legacy. pic.twitter.com/mEuKUNgsY9 — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) May 9, 2023

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said Crum was a “basketball legend,” not only in winning multiple titles but also by running an inclusive program “for all to enjoy.”

Denny Crum was a basketball legend, making an impact here in Kentucky by leading Louisville to win multiple national titles. But even more importantly, he made a difference in the community by running an inclusive program for all to enjoy. He will be greatly missed. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 9, 2023

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Crum revolutionized the game of basketball in the 1980s and “impacted the lives of countless young men.”

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum. Coach represented the University of Louisville admirably, revolutionized the game of basketball in the 1980s and impacted the lives of countless young men. My heart goes out to his family and friends. ^JC — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) May 9, 2023

Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the “Cardinal community loved their coach and will miss his calm leadership both on and off the court.”

.@LeaderMcConnell’s statement today following the passing of Hall of Fame University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach, Denny Crum: https://t.co/NtXZW9pz52 pic.twitter.com/seGdVSt4o4 — Senator McConnell's Press Office (@McConnellPress) May 9, 2023

