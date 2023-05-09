Bourbon Co. farm has special connection to Kentucky Derby winner Mage

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky horse farm with connections to Kentucky Derby champion Mage is feeling very proud.

Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms’ stallion Good Magic sired Mage.

“We’re elated to see the plan come to fruition,” said Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms General Manager Jared Burdine. “It’s his first crop of runners. His first crop of three-year-olds.”

Lance Mitchell is the stallion’s manager. He broke the good news to Good Magic.

“We were watching it on tv in here that day, and I told him,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know how much he picked up on it, but he’s a happy, proud horse as it is.”

Good Magic has sired more than 700 foals in his breeding career.

“The fact that he has a derby winner in his first group of babies is very exciting,” said Mitchell.

There are other derby connections at Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms. Sires here produced six runners in the derby.

Violence sired derby favorite Forte and Raise Cane. Good Magic fathered Mage and Reincarnate. Curlin, who sired Good Magic, also sired Lord Miles and Skinner.

“We have a deep connection to all the runners of all of our stallions,” said Burdine.

Horse handlers there aren’t surprised these genetics are at the top of the crop.

“The good ones like Mage, it’s really special to see a horse that you were in the breeding process with and spend so much time with his sire and grandsire,” said Mitchell. “It was so much special to see.”

Farm managers tell us Mage’s win will increase Good Magic’s stud fee.

