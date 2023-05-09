Clarksville Community Schools nominates candidate for Indiana Teacher of the Year

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana middle school teacher has been nominated as a candidate for Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Clarksville Community Schools presented Candi Covey, a teacher at Clarksville Middle School, with the nomination on Tuesday.

As part of the nomination, Covey got a check for a thousand dollars and will go on the represent Clarksville in a full state competition.

Covey said she was surprised by the nomination, but is honored to be recognized by a group of her peers.

“It’s more of the role model, that leadership, taking that step forward,” Covey said. “Showing myself, my family, my students that it might be hard, you might not think that you deserve it, but to keep reaching for it, to keep going for it. So I am definitely here because of the support of my colleagues and my students.”

The Indiana Teacher of the Year winner will be chosen early during the next school year.

