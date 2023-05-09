Contact Troubleshooters
Dates announced for public community meetings with DOJ staff about ‘next steps’ for LMPD

The Department of Justice seal
The Department of Justice seal(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Staff from the Department of Justice is holding public community meetings to discuss the next steps for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

All are welcome to the meetings to provide input and feedback on how to address the violations outlined in the DOJ’s report. ASL and Spanish interpretation will be provided at the meetings.

Meeting dates are below:

  • Monday, May 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Main Library, Auditorium, 301 York Street
  • Tuesday, May 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd
  • Wednesday, May 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle
  • Thursday, May 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway

For those unable to attend the evening meeting, there will be availability for walk-ins on the following dates:

  • Monday, May 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Middletown Library, 12556 Shelbyville Rd
  • Tuesday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shawnee Library, 3912 West Broadway
  • Wednesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iroquois Library, 601 West Woodlawn
  • Thursday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairdale Library, 10620 W Manslick Road
  • Monday, May 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeffersontown Library, 10635 Watterson Trail
  • Tuesday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Newburg Library, 4800 Exeter Ave
  • Wednesday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bon Air Library, 2816 Del Rio Place
  • Thursday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crescent Hill Library, 2762 Frankfort Avenue

People can also contact the DOJ’s community inbox by emailing Community.Louisville@usdoj.gov or calling 844-920-1460.

To read the full DOJ report, click or tap here.

