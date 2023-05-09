Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Calmer midweek before more storms later on

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet and less humid midweek period
  • Humidity and warmer air returns by Thursday
  • Storm chances rise heading toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will clear out completely overnight as high pressure settles into place. This drier air will also allow temperatures to drop into the 50s early Wednesday.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with full sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Clouds will begin to slowly increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system, but we’ll still be able to call it partly cloudy even getting close to sunrise on Thursday. Lows will be in the 50s again.

The increase in cloud cover continues on Thursday. A small storm chance will creep into the forecast by Thursday afternoon and increase by Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s.

By Friday, storm chances will reach into the likely category as humid air and the influence of a low pressure system to our west increase. These daily storm chances will continue through the weekend and early next week until a cold front pushes all of this out of here. Strong to severe storms are certainly on the table during this time, but the timing and level of severity are still in question this far out.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Family says officer Nick Wilt removed from ventilator, able to follow some commands

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, May 9, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Tornado damage in New Albany, Indiana.
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana