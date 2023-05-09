FORECAST: Calmer midweek before more storms later on

WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet and less humid midweek period

Humidity and warmer air returns by Thursday

Storm chances rise heading toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will clear out completely overnight as high pressure settles into place. This drier air will also allow temperatures to drop into the 50s early Wednesday.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with full sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Clouds will begin to slowly increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system, but we’ll still be able to call it partly cloudy even getting close to sunrise on Thursday. Lows will be in the 50s again.

The increase in cloud cover continues on Thursday. A small storm chance will creep into the forecast by Thursday afternoon and increase by Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s.

By Friday, storm chances will reach into the likely category as humid air and the influence of a low pressure system to our west increase. These daily storm chances will continue through the weekend and early next week until a cold front pushes all of this out of here. Strong to severe storms are certainly on the table during this time, but the timing and level of severity are still in question this far out.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.