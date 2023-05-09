FORECAST: Increasing sunshine for the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drying out and becoming sunny today

Quiet couple of days ahead of us

Storm chances return late Thursday and lasting into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds early on will give way to a sunnier setup into this afternoon. Lower-humidity will allow for a nice warming in temps back into the mid 70s.

Clear skies remain overnight. As cooler, drier air continues to settle into the region, temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Expect abundant sunshine on Wednesday as highs rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure will keep our weather quiet for the middle of the week.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday night’s forecast. Lows fall into the 50s overnight.

