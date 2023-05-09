Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Increasing sunshine for the afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drying out and becoming sunny today
  • Quiet couple of days ahead of us
  • Storm chances return late Thursday and lasting into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds early on will give way to a sunnier setup into this afternoon. Lower-humidity will allow for a nice warming in temps back into the mid 70s.

Clear skies remain overnight. As cooler, drier air continues to settle into the region, temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Expect abundant sunshine on Wednesday as highs rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure will keep our weather quiet for the middle of the week.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday night’s forecast. Lows fall into the 50s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Tornado damage in New Albany, Indiana.
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana