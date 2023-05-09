Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny and warm today ahead of a stormy stretch into the weekend

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 09, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lower humidity and sunshine today
  • Above average, summer-like temperatures return Thursday
  • Stormy and warm weather for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way for today! Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s under a clear sky. Cloud cover slowly builds into the region overnight giving way to partly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 50s.

Clouds continue to roll into the area Thursday courtesy of our next rain maker. A slim chance of an isolated shower or two is possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warm and summer-like, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms increase in coverage by Thursday night. Heavy rain and downpours are likely with this set-up. Overnight lows only fall into the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 09, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Most Read

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Mackenzie Keith, 15, is one of the three girls reported missing on Tuesday evening and has not...
2 teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found, 1 girl remains missing
Man dead after early afternoon shooting in Shelby Park

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 09, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 09, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Tornado damage in New Albany, Indiana.
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana