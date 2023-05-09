Contact Troubleshooters
Forte run in Preakness unlikely after being placed on 14-day veterinary list

Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list following Saturday’s routine soundness checks.(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forte, the Kentucky Derby contender who scratched on Saturday morning ahead of the race will likely not run in the Preakness Stakes after a ruling from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The update came from the KHRC on Monday, stating Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list following Saturday’s routine soundness checks, pursuant to a rule by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

Forte was scratched on Saturday after state veterinarians had concerns about a bruised right front foot, according to Forte’s co-owner Mike Repole.

Horses are unable to start from any races while on the mandatory veterinary list, meaning Forte would not be able to start in any races until after the Preakness Stakes, scheduled for May 20.

A Maryland official also stated Forte would not be eligible to race due to the ruling, based on a report from The Baltimore Sun.

Only three Derby contenders will be heading to the Preakness, including Derby winner Mage, Disarm and Confidence Game.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
