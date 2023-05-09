Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Funeral arrangements released for Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine

Tom Wine was a former prosecutor and judge before being elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney in...
Tom Wine was a former prosecutor and judge before being elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2012.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends of Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine, who died on Saturday at the age of 67, are set to gather to remember him over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney released funeral arrangements for Wine.

There are two visitation periods scheduled for Wine at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway on Saturday, a morning visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an afternoon visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The private memorial service for Wine will begin at 3 p.m.

Wine was a former prosecutor and judge before being elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2012. In 2018, Wine was re-elected for a second term.

The cause of Wine’s death has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Family says officer Nick Wilt removed from ventilator, able to follow some commands

Latest News

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced plans for the 2023 Memorial Day Hike, Bike & Paddle...
Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle returns to Waterfront Park on Memorial Day
Louisville Metro police are seeking help from the community to identify the three men in the...
Police seeking leads on suspects in 2022 restaurant shooting
Denny Crum (Source: University of Louisville Athletics)
Basketball community, leaders mourn following Denny Crum’s death
Man dead after early afternoon shooting