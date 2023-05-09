Funeral arrangements released for Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends of Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine, who died on Saturday at the age of 67, are set to gather to remember him over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney released funeral arrangements for Wine.

There are two visitation periods scheduled for Wine at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway on Saturday, a morning visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an afternoon visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The private memorial service for Wine will begin at 3 p.m.

Wine was a former prosecutor and judge before being elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2012. In 2018, Wine was re-elected for a second term.

The cause of Wine’s death has not been released.

