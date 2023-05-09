Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson County Board of Education votes for implementation of weapon detection systems

The Board of Education voted on Tuesday to proceed with implementation of weapon detection...
The Board of Education voted on Tuesday to proceed with implementation of weapon detection systems in Jefferson County schools.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Board of Education voted on Tuesday to proceed with implementation of weapon detection systems in Jefferson County schools.

In a 5-2 vote, the school board voted in favor of a plan for bringing the weapon detection systems to JCPS middle and high schools in the 2023-2024 school year.

Tuesday’s vote was for an implementation timeline that would bring weapon detection systems into schools using phases, with the first phase being implemented in Ballard, Butler, Eastern, Iroquois, Seneca, Shawnee and Waggener high schools.

Staffing was also addressed in the new implementation plan, providing two possible staffing options. An armed officer would be required or provided during check lanes, with a minimum of one school staff person at each lane.

A school administrator would conduct secondary screenings.

The new detection systems would use artificial intelligence to find concealed threats, including firearms and explosive devices, and could scan around 1,800 people an hour.

It would also allow students to walk right through the detection system without having to take items off like for a metal detector.

