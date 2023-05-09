Contact Troubleshooters
Juvenile killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County

Police said a juvenile has died after crashing into a tree in Floyd County on Tuesday morning.
Police said a juvenile has died after crashing into a tree in Floyd County on Tuesday morning.(Source: MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Police said a juvenile has died after crashing into a tree in Floyd County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a truck was traveling north in the 4000 block of SR 11 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officers with Floyd County Police and Floyd County emergency services responded to the scene and found the juvenile who had been driving the truck dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants inside the truck, officials confirmed.

Family arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and are aware of the circumstances.

No other information was provided.

Investigation is ongoing by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

