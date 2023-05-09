Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Kingdom opens for the 2023 season this weekend

Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opening for 2019 season
Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opening for 2019 season(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s own theme park and entertainment destination, Kentucky Kingdom, will soon be open for the 2023 season.

Kentucky Kingdom said gates will be opening on May 13 with many new attractions, according to a press release.

New this year, Kentucky Kingdom will be hosting its first ever fireworks show titled Summer Blast, which will run every Friday and Saturday throughout July starting July 7.

Other attractions include roaming magicians and musicians, the XPogo Stunt Team, the WOW Water Circus and more, including the park’s many thrill rides and family-friendly attractions.

Kentucky Kingdom’s water park, Hurricane Bay, opens on May 27.

Season passes begin at $74.99 and offer a variety of options for guests, including a Gold and Diamond option that will allow guests early access to the water park every Saturday and Sunday.

“We look forward to welcoming families and guests back to the park for the 2023 season, especially with the many surprises we have lined up for this year,” Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager said in a release. “We’re proud to be Louisville’s daycation destination, and as we open our gates for the season, guests will be emersed in a safe, fun-filled getaway packed full with our many rides, attractions, and entertainment options only found right here in Louisville’s backyard.”

For more information and to purchase tickets or season passes, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets

Latest News

Former University of Louisville basketball player Russ Smith is joining a star-studded team...
Former Louisville point guard Russ Smith joins alumni team in The Basketball Tournament
The competition runs through May 22.
Oldham County Library holding free ‘Tiny Art Show’
Parlour opens new Jeffersontown pizza restaurant
People looking to head to the polls on Primary Election Day or anywhere around the city will...
TARC offering fare-free rides on Ky. Primary Election Day
There's another place to get pizza here in Louisville.
Parlour opens new locations with more plans to extend