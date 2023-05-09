Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigates home invasion in Bon Air neighborhood

It happened in the Bon Air neighborhood.
It happened in the Bon Air neighborhood.(WAVE News)
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, a Louisville family in the Bon Air neighborhood became the target of a home invasion.

The incident happened on May 1. The homeowner said his family is still shaken up by the incident.

Home invasions fall into two categories: planned and unplanned, but neither happens often.

“A home invasion can happen very quickly and spontaneously,” said Crime and Security Expert D’Shawn Johnson. “Someone can ring a doorbell and next thing you know the door is coming off the hinges. There is not a lock that can stop someone from getting into your house.”

The homeowner says the suspect flipped over tables and furniture and broke items with sentimental value. It will cost the family around $2,000 to pay for the damage.

The homeowner says the worst part of the incident is his 15-year-old daughter was home alone and threatened with a gun.

“It’s a feeling of being violated because that’s your stuff,” said Johnson. “When you take it to the next level and someone with a gun strikes or assaults you, the feeling of being violated is magnified.”

LMPD is investigating the incident as a burglary.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown

Latest News

The Board of Education voted on Tuesday to proceed with implementation of weapon detection...
Jefferson County Board of Education votes for implementation of weapon detection systems
Police said a juvenile has died after crashing into a tree in Floyd County on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County
Richard Pelphrey
Louisville man accused of giving 15-year-old drugs, raping her
Resources, organizers emphasized, have been needed since only 1% of start-up capital accrues to...
Black Louisville entrepreneurs receive $25K in grants to help grow businesses