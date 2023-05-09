LMPD investigates home invasion in Bon Air neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, a Louisville family in the Bon Air neighborhood became the target of a home invasion.

The incident happened on May 1. The homeowner said his family is still shaken up by the incident.

Home invasions fall into two categories: planned and unplanned, but neither happens often.

“A home invasion can happen very quickly and spontaneously,” said Crime and Security Expert D’Shawn Johnson. “Someone can ring a doorbell and next thing you know the door is coming off the hinges. There is not a lock that can stop someone from getting into your house.”

The homeowner says the suspect flipped over tables and furniture and broke items with sentimental value. It will cost the family around $2,000 to pay for the damage.

The homeowner says the worst part of the incident is his 15-year-old daughter was home alone and threatened with a gun.

“It’s a feeling of being violated because that’s your stuff,” said Johnson. “When you take it to the next level and someone with a gun strikes or assaults you, the feeling of being violated is magnified.”

LMPD is investigating the incident as a burglary.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

