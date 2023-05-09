Louisville man accused of giving 15-year-old drugs, raping her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after police said he took a teenage girl he met online to his home, gave her drugs and had sex with her.

Court documents said the crimes took place from January 22 through February 3 of this year.

Police said the 15-year-old created an online dating profile and was contacted by 32-year-old Richard Pelphrey, who used the name Rick on his account.

Pelphrey agreed to pick the girl up down the street from her home in Oldham County. When she got into the car, police said he gave her Adderall and then later gave her cocaine once at his house.

While at his house, the victim told Pelphrey her age. Documents said Pelphrey told her that he did not care about her age and “how hot it was she was so young.”

Pelphrey and the victim then engaged in sexual intercourse. The victim later told police she was under the influence of cocaine.

Afterward, Pelphrey took the girl to Walgreens and bought her Plan B. He allegedly told her if anyone asked, she was to say she was his daughter.

Police said they continued texting each other and made plans to meet again. The victim also sent nude photos of herself to Pelphrey.

The next time they met, Pelphrey again picked her up down the street from her home and gave her Adderall. He took her to his home, where they engaged in sexual intercourse again.

Documents said he allegedly choked the victim to the point where she had difficulty breathing.

Afterward, he offered her more drugs and then took her home.

Police arrested Pelphrey, who remains in Oldham County Detention Center.

He’s charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction by a minor, one count of procurement or promotion of the use of a minor by electronic means, sexual abuse, strangulation, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and selling a controlled substance to a minor.

