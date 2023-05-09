Man charged with burglary, assault after shooting victim in home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is being charged with burglary and assault after an incident that occurred in January.

According to court document, Cory Carney, 43, allegedly entered the victims home on Osage Avenue and that is when a fight started. Carney shot the victim during the altercation.

Two children were inside the home at the time of the incident. One child told officers that they saw Corey Carney in the house.

One child went into the victim’s room and said that a stranger was in the home. The victim found Carney in the house and confronted him.

During the fight, Carney shot the victim multiple times and then left the scene.

The victim was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to UofL hospital.

One of the children called police and got crews to the scene. The victim was interviewed by officers days later at the hospital and that is when Carney was identified as the shooter.

Carney is a stranger to the victim and the family.

Corey Carney is being charged with burglary, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

