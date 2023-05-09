Man dead after early afternoon shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One man is dead after a shooting this afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to S. Preston St. and Marret Ave. just after noon. Officers found an adult man in the 400 block of Marret suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD online portal.

