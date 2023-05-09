Contact Troubleshooters
Man enters guilty plea in triple homicide at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant in Fern Creek

Michael Rhynes, 33, has been charged with three counts of murder.
Michael Rhynes, 33, has been charged with three counts of murder.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man entered an open guilty plea to three counts of murder in connection to a shooting outside a Fern Creek restaurant back in Sept. 2020.

Michael E. Rhynes pleaded guilty to three counts of murder with capital aggravators on Tuesday ahead of a June trial date, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On Sept. 18, 2020, Rhynes entered the outdoor patio of the Bungalow Joe’s restaurant at 7813 Beulah Church Road and walked up to a table of patrons. Rhynes shot and killed three men, 26-year-old Toreon Hudson, 48-year-old Scott Smallwood and 24-year-old Steven Head.

Hudson and Smallwood died at the restaurant, while Head died shortly after being taken to University Hospital.

Police found Rhynes in a ditch across the street from the restaurant less than 30 minutes after the shooting occurred.

Michael Rhynes was arrested by Louisville Metro police less than 30 minutes after the shooting.
Michael Rhynes was arrested by Louisville Metro police less than 30 minutes after the shooting.

The commonwealth’s attorney said in exchange for the open guilty plea, the commonwealth would remove the aggravated sentences of death or life without parole.

Rhynes can be sentenced to anywhere between 20 to 50 years, life with parole options or life without parole for 25 years.

Prosecutors said they are seeking a sentence of life without parole for 25 years for each of the three victims.

