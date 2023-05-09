Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle returns to Waterfront Park on Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced plans for the 2023 Memorial Day Hike, Bike & Paddle set to return to the Great Lawn in Waterfront Park.

The event takes place with multiple free activities to get people moving, with the main event scheduled to start at 10 a.m., according to a release.

On Memorial Day, guests will be able to partake in a 4-mile hike with turnaround points throughout, a 15.7-mile bike ride from the Waterfront to Iroquois Park and back or a paddle going east along the Ohio River shoreline to the Beargrass Creek Pump Station and back.

Guests who arrive early at 8 a.m. can also participate in tai chi, yoga, Zumba, cricket, pickleball and other fun activities.

“I just wanted to help promote the Waterfront and all the great things that happen in this park,” Greenberg said. “I encourage people to come back downtown to be a part of this and join us for this day and every day. It’s just a wonderful family space to enjoy the outdoors... to enjoy Waterfront Park.”

The first 2,000 attendees starting at 8:30 a.m. will be given free event T-shirts.

When guests return to the Waterfront following the event, they can stick around for live music and treats from Amiracle Ade Company, Ehrler’s Ice Crean and Red Top Hot Dogs.

More information on this year’s Hike, Bike & Paddle event can be found here.

