Parlour opens new Jeffersontown pizza restaurant

There's another place to get pizza here in Louisville.
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parlour has a brand new location.

You can find the pizza restaurant’s newest spot at 3910 Ruckriegel Parkway in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

This is the store’s fifth location and they have new plans to expand across the country.

They just announced plans to franchise across the country, starting with places like Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

For more on the new location, click or tap here.

