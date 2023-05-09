Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed one person has died in a two-vehicle crash just north of Elizabethtown on the Joe Prather Highway on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with Shepherdsville Road, according to Kentucky State Police.

Another driver was taken to University Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Police said to seek alternate routes as investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.