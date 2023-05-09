Police seeking leads on suspects in 2022 restaurant shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are asking for help from the public to identify the persons involved in a shooting last year at a restaurant in NuLu.

The shooting happened on March 3, 2022, at Seafood Lady, located on the corner of E. Jefferson and S. Hancock streets.

The three suspects shown in the photo with this story fired shots through the restaurant window. Four people inside the restaurant were wounded by the gunfire.

LMPD says they have found the car the suspects used that day but still need help finding the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD online portal.

