Police seeking leads on suspects in 2022 restaurant shooting

Louisville Metro police are seeking help from the community to identify the three men in the...
Louisville Metro police are seeking help from the community to identify the three men in the photo. The men are wanted for firing shots into the Seafood Lady restaurant on March 3, 2022. Four people were wounded.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are asking for help from the public to identify the persons involved in a shooting last year at a restaurant in NuLu.

The shooting happened on March 3, 2022, at Seafood Lady, located on the corner of E. Jefferson and S. Hancock streets.

The three suspects shown in the photo with this story fired shots through the restaurant window. Four people inside the restaurant were wounded by the gunfire.

LMPD says they have found the car the suspects used that day but still need help finding the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD online portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Man dead after early afternoon shooting