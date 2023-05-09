Contact Troubleshooters
St. Matthews Farmers Market returning for 17th season

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest urban market will be back this weekend for it’s 17th season.

St. Matthews Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 in the morning until noon through the end of September, according to a release.

It will be held at Beargrass Christian Church, which is located on 4100 Shelbyville Road.

The released stated that there will be more than 40 farms and vendors selling local meats, vegetables, grains, fruit, hot breakfast, and flowers.

