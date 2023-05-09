Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Golf to baseball size hail fell this morning across the Louisville Metro around 3-4am.

Quite the even that woke up many of you.

Now we get to enjoy quieter weather for a few days.

Humid air and t-storms will return late Thursday into Friday and right into the weekend.

Some could be strong at times.

Stay close to the weather updates as we get closer!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets

Latest News

Former University of Louisville basketball player Russ Smith is joining a star-studded team...
Former Louisville point guard Russ Smith joins alumni team in The Basketball Tournament
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Increasing sunshine for the afternoon
Parlour opens new Jeffersontown pizza restaurant
People looking to head to the polls on Primary Election Day or anywhere around the city will...
TARC offering fare-free rides on Ky. Primary Election Day