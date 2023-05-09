TARC offering fare-free rides on Ky. Primary Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People looking to head to the polls on Primary Election Day or anywhere around the city will have a free ride thanks to TARC.

TARC will be providing fare-free rides all day on May 16 across all routes, including TARC3 paratransit services, according to a release.

Free rides are being offered through a partnership with TARC and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

“TARC is dedicated to helping keep our community on the move,” Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC said in a release. “Enabling greater access across the city through fare-free rides on Primary Election Day is key to removing barriers for those looking to reach polling locations. From the ballot box and back, and wherever someone needs to go, TARC will take them there.”

Polls are open on May 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters who are in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

For more information and to find your polling location, click or tap here.

