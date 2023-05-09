Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TARC offering fare-free rides on Ky. Primary Election Day

People looking to head to the polls on Primary Election Day or anywhere around the city will...
People looking to head to the polls on Primary Election Day or anywhere around the city will have a free ride thanks to TARC.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People looking to head to the polls on Primary Election Day or anywhere around the city will have a free ride thanks to TARC.

TARC will be providing fare-free rides all day on May 16 across all routes, including TARC3 paratransit services, according to a release.

Free rides are being offered through a partnership with TARC and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

“TARC is dedicated to helping keep our community on the move,” Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC said in a release. “Enabling greater access across the city through fare-free rides on Primary Election Day is key to removing barriers for those looking to reach polling locations. From the ballot box and back, and wherever someone needs to go, TARC will take them there.”

Polls are open on May 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters who are in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

For more information and to find your polling location, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets

Latest News

Former University of Louisville basketball player Russ Smith is joining a star-studded team...
Former Louisville point guard Russ Smith joins alumni team in The Basketball Tournament
The competition runs through May 22.
Oldham County Library holding free ‘Tiny Art Show’
Parlour opens new Jeffersontown pizza restaurant
There's another place to get pizza here in Louisville.
Parlour opens new locations with more plans to extend