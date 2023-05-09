Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Wayne County drug bust results in arrest of long-time suspect

Candice Nevels, of Monticello, was arrested for first-degree trafficking and several possession...
Candice Nevels, of Monticello, was arrested for first-degree trafficking and several possession charges on Monday(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a long-time suspect of narcotic sales.

Candice Nevels, of Monticello, was arrested for first-degree trafficking and several possession charges on Monday.

Authorities became aware of a drug deal that would take place in a Monticello parking lot and were able to conduct a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle. Deputy K-9 Dunya conducted a search and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Deputies found a handgun, two large bags of what later tested positive as 154.13 grams of methamphetamine, two scales, several pulls and a glass pipe.

Nevels was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Man dead after early afternoon shooting in Shelby Park

Latest News

Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is coming to Jeffersonville as a headliner for the Jammin’...
Lil Jon headlining in Jeffersonville Juneteenth concert
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
He was taken into custody and is expected to be brought back to Louisville.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny and warm today ahead of a stormy stretch into the weekend
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood