WKU proposes 3% tuition increase for next school year

During the Western Kentucky University Board of Regents meeting on May 4th, a 3% increase to tuition was proposed by the university administration.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the Western Kentucky University Board of Regents meeting on May 4th, a 3% increase in tuition was proposed by the university administration.

The Council on Postsecondary Education in Kentucky recently permitted all public universities in the state to increase tuition by 5% over two years. This is to offset rising operational costs and a decrease in state appropriations.

“Our tuition increases have purposefully been kept at a minimum,” said Jace Lux, director of Media Relations. “There are operational costs that the university does need to address. Those costs do necessitate some increase in tuition but we certainly don’t want for all of that to come on the backs of our students and their families.”

The Board of Regents will be voting on the proposal next month as part of WKU’s overall budget.

If approved, the 3% increase will be evaluated at the end of the 2023-24 school year to evaluate whether it would be necessary for the university to implement further tuition increases.

