Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman bit by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’

Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali. (Source: WMUR, BETH BOGAR, CNN)
By Arielle Mitropoulos
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire woman is recovering after she was bitten by an elephant on a trip to Bali.

The trip to Bali was a dream for globetrotters Beth and Les Bogar from West Chesterfield until it came to a screeching halt.

“I couldn’t get my arm out. I could just hear cracking and I started to panic,” Beth Bogar said.

The situation started with an up-close photo op with wildlife at the Mason Elephant Park and Lodge last week. Beth Bogar said an elephant bit her during the photo session, leaving her arm trapped under the strength of the animal’s mouth.

“It was like a suction, pushed into his mouth,” Beth Bogar said.

The photos were being taken by the elephant’s trainer who she says was instructing her on how to pose with the massive animal.

“I just feel as though he was guiding me, and he let my arm get too close to the animal’s mouth and I didn’t know how close I was,” Beth Bogar said.

She was rushed to a hospital over an hour away where she had emergency surgery.

“This is my incision. The doctor was able to go in. There are plates, there are screws, and everything is put back together. But it’s going to be a long road,” Beth Bogar said.

The resort has paid $4,800 so far to help cover Beth Bogar’s medical bills.

“They were assuring us for a while, saying, ‘Don’t worry, we have insurance, we can handle this situation. We’ll get you taken care of,’” Les Bogar said

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’
While investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the...
GRAPHIC: Police find woman ‘stuffed inside tote’ while investigating possible assault
A Facebook message may have cracked a 2004 murder case in Illinois.
Facebook message may have cracked murder case 19 years later