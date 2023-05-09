Contact Troubleshooters
Woman left paralyzed after being shot by Louisville man who broke in home

Man charged with burglary, assault after shooting victim in home
Man charged with burglary, assault after shooting victim in home(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after police said he broke into a home and shot a woman several times, leaving her paralyzed.

Court documents said it happened on January 22 in the California neighborhood. Police responded to Osage Avenue after 43-year-old Cory Carney was accused of entering the home armed with a gun.

Documents said two children were home when Carney came in. One of the kids told police that she woke up and saw Carney in the home.

They told police that Carney was a stranger to the family.

The other child went and told the woman who was home at the time that there was a stranger in the house.

Documents said the woman confronted Carney and an altercation broke out. During the altercation, police said Carney shot the woman multiple times and then fled the scene.

One of the kids called the police.

The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Doctors said she was left paralyzed as a result of her injuries.

Investigators interviewed the woman at the hospital days after the incident. Carney was identified as the shooter after police asked her to identify him through a photo.

Carney was charged with burglary, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

