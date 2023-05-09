Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown

Latest News

Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman bit by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
US troops arrive at border as migration curbs set to end
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden, congressional leaders meet to avert default
Rickhouses on agricultural land
Nelson County approves changes on bourbon project moratorium