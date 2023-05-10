Arrest made in Crescent Hill homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in a late January homicide case that happened in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

Gregory Barnett, 61, was taken into custody May 10 by LMPD Homicide detectives. He is charged with one count of murder.

Barnett is accused in the shooting death of Andrew E. Valdez, 35, of Louisville. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m., January 30 in the 100 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Valdez was rushed to UofL Hospital where he died about five hours after being shot.

Barnett is being booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.

