Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Black Complex Louisville Juneteenth Festival preparations underway

Organizers are planning for Louisville’s fourth annual Juneteenth Festival, bringing four days...
Organizers are planning for Louisville’s fourth annual Juneteenth Festival, bringing four days of networking events, music, food and more.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Organizers are planning for Louisville’s fourth annual Juneteenth Festival, bringing four days of networking events, music, food and more.

The Louisville Juneteenth Festival, running from June 16 through June 19 at several locations throughout the city, was started by Black Complex Louisville in sponsorship with several local partners.

Black Complex Louisville said the event’s focus is to elevate the city of Louisville and its Black founders through education, innovation, culture and more.

For the four-day festival running, organizers plan on hosting more than 100 vendors and businesses for the event.

“Super excited about our new events this year, we’re going to be bringing a special guest to the LouCity soccer game,” Aaron Jordan, founder of Black Complex Louisville said. “It’s going to be really exciting. and I’m excited to be able to release that name when I can. We’re going to be doing our block party, so first time for that.”

Since the first event in 2020, the Louisville Juneteenth Festival has grown to more than 10,000 people attending the event.

For more information on this year’s festival, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene in the 400 block of Marret Ave. where Lawrence...
Man killed in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting identified

Latest News

Six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a Louisville-area...
Win rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon in raffle benefiting Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana
Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is coming to Jeffersonville as a headliner for the Jammin’...
Lil Jon headlining in Jeffersonville Juneteenth concert
Resources, organizers emphasized, have been needed since only 1% of start-up capital accrues to...
Black Louisville entrepreneurs receive $25K in grants to help grow businesses
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe