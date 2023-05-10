Breast cancer screenings recommended at an earlier age, health officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recent guidelines are recommending breast cancer screenings for patients at age 40 rather than age 50.

Health experts said screenings ten years earlier than the previously recommended age could save 19% more lives as opposed to recommendations made in 2016.

Research has shown than one in eight women will catch breast cancer in their lives.

UofL Health said patients should also consider receiving an annual mammography screenings.

“These recommendations are for the general population who are at average risk,” Dr. Ian Morley with UofL Health Brown Cancer Center said. “So there’s a subset that are increased risk, rather through some genetics, abnormality, extensive family history or other causes. They may qualify for even earlier screening because they’re increased risk, as well as additional screening tests such as a breast MRI.”

UofL Health said that the most common symptoms of breast cancer can only be caught during screenings.

However, the good news is when caught during those early stages, it usually means patients will receive the best outcome.

