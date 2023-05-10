Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

County council discusses new plan for EV battery plant

County council discusses new plan for EV battery plant
County council discusses new plan for EV battery plant(wndu)
By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council met to discuss the latest on a multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant that could be coming to New Carlisle.

County Council members say General Motors and Samsung now plan to partner on this project.

Tuesday night they read a first reading on the new plan.

The council will vote on a resolution at a meeting on May 23.

You may remember that General Motors and LG had plans to work together on this project, but talks between the two companies ended without an agreement.

Jeff Rea, who is President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, says he has always remained optimistic that this project would move forward despite all the setbacks.

Some county council members say this would be a great investment and would have a huge impact in our community.

“I just see the enormous economic impact for this community. The number of jobs is going to be something that we haven’t seen in a very long time, if at all, in this community, and I hope that we are awarded this opportunity,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Rafael Morton.

If this project goes through, construction would likely begin in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Mackenzie Keith, 15, is one of the three girls reported missing on Tuesday evening and has not...
2 teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found, 1 girl remains missing
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Man dead after early afternoon shooting in Shelby Park

Latest News

Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
He was taken into custody and is expected to be brought back to Louisville.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny and warm today ahead of a stormy stretch into the weekend
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood