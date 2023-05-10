Crunch Fitness opening new location in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new, multi-million dollar fitness center is making its way to Louisville’s Fern Creek neighborhood.

Crunch Fitness, located at the former Big Lots at 5318 Bardstown Road, is scheduled to open on May 19 with online signups beginning Wednesday night starting at midnight.

The $3 million, 30,000-square-foot facility offers tons of weights and cardio equipment, hydromassage, UV tanning, fitness classes and more.

This is Crunch Fitness’ fourth location in the Louisville-area, with three other locations in PRP at 6801 Dixie Highway, in Okolona at 4235 Outer Loop and in Middletown at 10480 Shelbyville Road.

The first 500 guests who signup online will be able to join for $1 and get one month free, also earning a free gym bag, T-shirt, water bottle and other items.

The fitness center also released pictures on its social media pages showing the inside of the building, equipment and free weights.

For more information and to sign up, visit Crunch Fitness’ website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.