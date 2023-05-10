Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

EKU moving Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies to different location

EKU moving Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies to different location
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to anticipated inclement weather, Eastern Kentucky University’s spring commencement ceremonies have been moved indoors to the Baptist Health Arena at Alumni Coliseum this Friday, May 12, 2023.

In addition, there will be three ceremonies scheduled to honor graduates from the university’s six academic colleges.

The schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. Commencement Ceremony

  • College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences
  • College of Business

1:30 p.m. Commencement Ceremony

  • College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
  • College of Health Sciences

6 p.m. Commencement Ceremony

  • College of Justice, Safety, and Military Science
  • College of Education and Applied Human Sciences

In all, EKU is recognizing 2,044 graduates: 118 certificates, 57 associate degrees, 1,465 bachelor’s degrees, 355 master’s degrees, 19 post-master’s certificates and 30 doctoral degrees.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, 67% of EKU graduates are employed in Kentucky one year after graduation—the highest among Kentucky’s public institutions.

Guests can attend the commencement ceremonies on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In the unlikely event Baptist Health Arena at Alumni Coliseum reaches guest capacity, guests will be instructed to go to the EKU Center for the Arts on 838 Hall Drive to watch the ceremonies through live stream.

Guests may park in the Alumni Coliseum parking lot with overflow parking available at the EKU Center for the Arts. Transportation will be provided to shuttle guests from overflow parking to Alumni Coliseum.

Individuals who cannot attend may watch the ceremonies through livestream. A link to the livestream will be available at www.eku.edu on the day of commencement.

EKU’s spring 2023 commencement ceremony website provides updated information about each ceremony, campus maps and visitor information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR...
16-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County identified by coroner
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
William Nickoson, 25, has been charged with third degree sodomy following a weeks-long...
Ky. firefighter accused of performing sex acts with 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Performances will be from May 11 to May 21.
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ premiers at Trager Family JCC
Performances will be from May 11 to May 21.
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" premiers at Trager Family JCC
Marlesha Woods is one of the 7 artists featured in the new exhibit.
Muhammad Ali Center opens new exhibit featuring local women artists
FORECAST: Warm and unsettled weather into the weekend
Jose Baca was shot in the stomach on April 24th.
15-year old still fighting for his life after being shot in stomach