FORECAST: Wonderful weather for the rest of Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lower humidity and sunshine today

Above average, summer-like temperatures return Thursday

Stormy and warm weather for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way for today! LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way for today! Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity values.

Cloud cover slowly builds into the region overnight giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 50s.

Clouds continue to roll into the area Thursday courtesy of our next rain maker. A slim chance of an isolated shower or two is possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warm and summer-like, with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms increase in coverage by Thursday night. Heavy rain and downpours are likely with this set-up. Overnight lows only fall into the 60s.values.

Cloud cover slowly builds into the region overnight giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 50s.

Clouds continue to roll into the area Thursday courtesy of our next rain maker. A slim chance of an isolated shower or two is possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warm and summer-like, with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms increase in coverage by Thursday night. Heavy rain and downpours are likely with this set-up. Overnight lows only fall into the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.