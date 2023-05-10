Former owner pleads guilty to abusing, neglecting 9 horses

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A former horse owner pleaded guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty on Sunday, according to Kenton County Animal Services.

As a result of her plea, Brandi Hart is banned from owning a horse for two years and is required to reimburse Kenton County for the cost of the horses’ care.

Brandie Hart was charged with nine counts of animal abuse in January. (Boone County Jail)

Back in December 2022, the Animal Control team and the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a property in southern Kenton County after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

Two of the nine horses were located in the pasture, while the other seven were in a barn.

KCAS reported that the horses were severely underweight, some of which had visible hip and rib bones, and several were overdue for teeth floating and hoof trimming.

One of the horses perished due to the severity of its case, animal services said.

Since gaining custody of the animals, KCAS was able to nurse all eight horses back to health and find them a permanent home.

Before and after shots of two of the nine horses Brandie Hart abused and neglected in Kenton County. (Kenton County Animal Services)

Before and after shots of two of the nine horses Brandie Hart abused and neglected in Kenton County. (Kenton County Animal Services)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.