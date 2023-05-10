GLI talent retention program for college students now taking applications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The application period is open a professional and development program designed to keep Louisville’s best and brightest young professionals here in the Derby City.

Greater Louisville Inc. calls the program “Finding You in Lou.” The goal is to better prepare today’s college students for tomorrow’s jobs by providing opportunities to build their leadership skills, personal brand identity, and networks with peers and community leaders. The program is also a unique opportunity for employers to invest in retaining emerging talent in Louisville.

Presented by the University of Louisville, the free, four-week program is open to current college juniors and seniors. GLI will coordinate weekly development seminars and networking opportunities so the program participants connect with community and business leaders that will help them grow and stay connected in the Greater Louisville area.

Two cohorts - one starting June 7 and one starting July 12 - will be offered. GLI says each cohort is a two-hour weekly time commitment with sessions scheduled during the workday.

“Finding You in Lou is an invaluable opportunity for our emerging talent to get connected in our community and plant roots that we hope will keep them here or bring them back when they are ready to start their careers,” said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of GLI. “We are looking forward to working with many of our partners and businesses to showcase the professional opportunities and amenities our region offers. I recommend any business with a summer internship program consider making this free investment in our region’s future talent pipeline.”

Interested college students or employers can learn more and register for the program here. Employers can also refer their team to the program by contacting Manager of Talent Outreach & Engagement, Tosha Ridenour.

