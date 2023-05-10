Hosparus Health breaks ground on $4M Grief Counseling Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hosparus Health broke ground on their new Greif Counseling Center Wednesday.

Organizers said their $4 million project will be called the Harshaw Family Grief Counseling Center.

The building features several large floor to celling windows for natural light, a walking path that takes you through their garden and a backyard patio.

Inside, services will be offered for adults, teens and children, such as support groups, counseling and art and sand therapy.

”Youth are our future, and so as they’re dealing with struggles, and issues and grief and loss come into that,” Hosparus Heath CEO and President Dave Cook said. “Its so important that they have someone they can talk to, and work through their grief and loss as well.”

The 7,000 square feet will be enough space to provide multiple therapy options simultaneously, according the release.

”We are specifically wanting to service all of the folks that have had loss due to murder, suicide, all of the things that people really need support and grief specialists that understand what that feels like and the support that they really need,” Executive Director of Counseling Services Amy Hill said. ”Our goal was to really have this space be a bright, pleasant area where folks that are grieving are coming and really feeling a positive space.”

Hosparus Health said their services will be provided on a sliding scale, often at very low or no cost to families.

Leaders hope to open the center by the end of the year.

Organizers said they’ve raised $3 million for this project and is just $750,000 away from reaching our goal.

To donate or learn more, click or tap here.

