How the ‘American Countess’ is providing bump to local businesses in Madison

By Sean Baute
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Madison, Indiana tourism department (Visit Madison) welcomed the American Countess to town Wednesday.

The American Countess is a riverboat that explores America’s rivers. Not unlike an open-ocean cruise, passengers are able to explore the cities they stop in.

“It’s not just when they come visit and see those things the day they’re here,” Visit Madison director Andrew Forrester said. “But we hope they get to come and see it and want to come back again and again and see all the other things they maybe didn’t get to see.”

Carla Scherr was on board when the boat docked in Madison. Battling cancer, she said the boat cruise was basically doctor’s orders.

“I told her we booked this trip for myself and my friends,” Scherr said. “She said I want you to go. Let’s make that happen.”

Scherr is from DC and started this cruise in Cincinnati. Not wanting to overexert herself, she didn’t have a chance to explore Madison but said her friends enjoyed it.

She finds joy in simpler things these days.

“For people that have been through chemo,” Scherr said. “They know their taste buds kind of get fried and nothing tastes right. Mine came back just in time, so I’m really enjoying the food.”

Next, Scherr has a challenge for the bartenders on board: the best non-alcoholic cocktail they can make.

To view the boat’s upcoming trips, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

