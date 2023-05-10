Indiana State Police Trooper rescues hurt bald eagle

VERMILLION CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a bald eagle is on the road to recovery after it was rescued Tuesday in Vermillion County.

That’s in west central Indiana on the Illinois border.

Master Trooper Mike Laney says he was patrolling on SR 63 when he came across the injured bald eagle.

He says he carefully placed the eagle into his patrol car and took it to a veterinarian.

Troopers hope the eagle will be soaring again soon!

