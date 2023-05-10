Jeffersontown High School hosts 24th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown High School hosted its 24th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Plainview Swim Center on Wednesday.

Computer-aided design (CAD) students were given six weeks to create a carboard boat using computer software to make a 3-D model, blueprints and finally assemble their boat.

Students paddled their creations in the pool on Wednesday through a bracket-style tournament to determine a winner.

Throughout the year, students lean basic CAD skills and this is one of the few opportunities they can get hands-on experience.

While many students will pursue other career fields, they have all learned crucial skills they will use everyday.

“So, bringing the teamwork aspect of it, y’know, and the varying opinions on how things should go and how to work that,” CAD teacher Jason Stepp said. “If anything, they’re working on some team building and communications skills. Even if they don’t use any of the technical skills they’ve learned here, they’re using that everyday of this process.”

The winner of the tournament will have their boat hung in the classroom as well as their name engraved on a plaque and bragging rights.

There are currently over 100 kids in the CAD program at Jeffersontown High School.

