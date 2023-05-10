Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP honors troopers killed in the line of duty with annual wreath ceremony

Each officer received a wreath and a brief service from active patrolmen.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police held their annual wreath ceremony, honoring troopers and highway patrolmen that were killed in the line of duty.

Beginning at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, troopers later traveled to Franklin, Adairville, Morgantown, and Cave City to pay their respects. They plan to travel to another gravesite in Tennessee next week.

KSP Public Affairs Officer Daniel Priddy said that the annual tradition ensures that the memory of the fallen officers lives on and provides closure to families that have made the ultimate sacrifice in losing their loved ones.

“These families have sacrificed and we want to make sure that they realize that these names will always be remembered and that their acts and the individuals will always be with us as we try to do our best to serve and protect the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said Priddy.

Fallen officers observed during today’s services were Lt. William Smith, Patrolman Robert Rowland, Trooper Walter Thurtell, Detective Darrell V. Phelps, and Patrolman James P. Hays.

Tommy Smith, son of Lt. Smith and retired state trooper, was joined by Lt. Smith’s nephew, Todd Moore, at the wreath ceremony.

“There’s always been at least one member of my family, and I don’t think I’ve ever missed one, because it’s important to us to show that we want to thank the state police for coming out and showing their respect to my father for his life that he gave,” said Smith said.

Each officer received a wreath at their gravesite and a brief service from active patrolmen.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR...
16-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County identified by coroner
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
William Nickoson, 25, has been charged with third degree sodomy following a weeks-long...
Ky. firefighter accused of performing sex acts with 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Ricardo Piura, 23, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault,...
Man charged with DUI, assault after passenger paralyzed in crash
Eddieser Machin Arce was reported missing from the 4100 block of Quiet Way in the Newburg...
Police searching for missing Louisville man last seen Wednesday
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Xscape Theatres in Louisville offering free Summer Kids’ Movies series
Performances will be from May 11 to May 21.
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ premiers at Trager Family JCC
Performances will be from May 11 to May 21.
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" premiers at Trager Family JCC